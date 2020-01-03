Two trials set regarding New Harbor Condominiums in Benton Harbor

Two trial dates are set to begin regarding the New Harbor Condominiums in Benton Harbor.

The complex was condemned in May 2018, but not enforced and the order was restated by the city in December.

The number of people living in the former hotel has declined to only a handful in the last year, even though a notice from the Benton Harbor code compliance department said it is illegal.

According to our partners at the Herald Palladium, A non-jury trial is set for February 19th through the 28th if a January settlement conference is unsuccessful.

Another trial for a case against two tenants of the condos is set for January 16th.

