Two people injured in Elkhart overnight fire

Two people were injured in a house fire late Thursday night in Elkhart.

Officials were called to the 700 block of West Marion Street just before midnight.

First responders received multiple calls about a fire and an armed suspect.

After police searched the area, firefighters worked to get the fire out.

The home had been converted into four apartments with smoke coming from the lower level.

Two people were injured, but are expected to be okay.

The Red Cross is helping those affected as the fire remains under investigation.

