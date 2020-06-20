Two people injured after shooting in Mishawaka

Two people have been injured after a shooting and crash on Main St and Mishawaka Ave in Mishawaka.

It happened around 3:35 am Saturday morning near the 7-Eleven on Main Street.

Police say more than 10 shell casing were laying in the parking lot near the gas pumps. Witnesses on scene state the suspect left the area.

A maroon car had crashed into a utility pole a few blocks from the 7-Eleven.

Two people were sent to the hospital. At this time, one victim is in serious, but stable condition. The other victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Stay with 16 news now as we continue to follow this breaking news story.