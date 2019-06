Two people are hurt after a shooting in South Bend.

Police were called for a reported shooting in the 4800 block of meadow lane just after 3 am Saturday.

According to South Bend Police, a 21-year-old man had an injury to the lower leg, and a 23-year-old man arrived at hospital with a wound to the abdomen.

The injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsCenter 16 as we bring the latest information.