Two people are dead after a car struck a tree Friday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:30 p.m. for a car crash near Goshen.

Authorities say a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan was heading northeast on County Road 22, just south of County Road 26, when it ran off the road and struck a street sign and a tree.

56-year-old Charles William Wysong, of Middlebury, and 94-year-old Goldie Randolph, of South Bend, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.