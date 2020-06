Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in rural Pulaski County.

Officials say Paulette Joslyn, 63 of Sebring, Florida, and Daniel Colombo, 59 of Monticello, were traveling westbound on County Road 550 South (approximately three miles west of Pulaski, Indiana) when the motorcycle left the road for an unknown reason.

Both were siblings.

Officials have notified family.

The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology results.