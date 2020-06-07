Two pastors promote peace and unity at joint tent service

While protests continue across the country, two South Bend pastors are promoting peace and unity.

Pastor Canneth Lee, Pastor Jim McKinnies and their respective churches came together in prayer under a tent today on South Bend's west side.

Many church-goers joined in person and from their cars.

The joint service is all part of a message of hope and reconciliation especially in a time where it's needed most.

"The only way that we know for the spirit and the heart to be transformed is through our relationship and our faith in God," Kingdom Christian Center Church Pastor Canneth Lee said. "So we are doing our part as a spiritual protest to say we are coming together and we're going to pull these strongholds down."

Along with the joint tent service, children of all ages received free haircuts from South Bend's own Kintae Lark.