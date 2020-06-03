Two-part South Bend Schools Referendum approved

Tuesday's primary brought a double vote of confidence for the South Bend schools.

A $54 million referendum request to address building needs passed by a margin of better than 4,800 votes.

A request for eight years of additional operating dollars passed with a 3,400 vote cushion.

“They’re going to hold us accountable to make sure that our outcomes are in support of what we have asked them from a financial perspective so I’m very much encouraged from that perspective and I do expect, you know outcomes, they may not happen in the first or the second year, but they will happen,” South Bend Vote Yes Co-chair Karen White told 16 News Now.

White said she was amazed and humbled at the results.

Meantime, while the presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg may be over, it collected 1,949 votes in St. Joseph County’s primary.