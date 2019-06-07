Search for suspects in overnight robberies in Mishawaka & South Bend

Police are searching for suspects in two overnight robberies in Mishawaka and South Bend.

At around 12:35 a.m., police were called to a robbery at the Family Express on Union Street in Mishawaka. The second robbery was reported at around 1:08 a.m. at the Fresh Way Convenience Store in the 1800 block of South Miami Street.

According to dispatchers, four to five men wearing masks robbed both stores. Some of them were reportedly carrying long guns. The suspects may have been in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer.