Two of the three men accused in Kimberly Dyer case in court Thursday

In Elkhart County at the Goshen Courthouse, two of the three men facing charges related to the alleged murder, robbery and criminal confinement of Kimberly Dyer appeared in court Thursday.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen news, 32-year-old Robert Porter, of Sturgis, Michigan, was allegedly confined against his will by the same men.

It looks like the accused will remain locked up as their cases play out.

"We're still in the process for all the pretrial mechanisms of the case," Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker said.

Donald Owen Jr. is charged with murder and facing life without parole. He had his initial hearing and remains held in the Elkhart County Jail without bond.

Matthew Murzynski is charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and facing more than 90 years in prison. He found out his bond Thursday morning.

"The defense had asked for setting of bond. There was some evidence presented by the state documenting basically some information about the defendant's intents if he posts bond,” Becker said.

The prosecutor’s office in court recommended a $1 million bond for Murzynski, but the judge went above and beyond and settled on $5 million for that bond, largely because of what he said was the severity of the allegations against Murzynski. The details of those allegations are largely unknown because the cases are sealed.

"The rationale for the sealing of the probable cause and the granting of the order was basically safety of witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing, and so it’s inappropriate to release that information to the general public because it could taint the investigation," Becker added.

Judge Michael Christofeno added that Murzynski is a flight risk.

Evidence entered into Thursday’s hearing mentioned regular contact with his wife in California and a possible girlfriend who lives outside Elkhart County. He also has ties to Texas, where Owen was arrested.

"I feel $5 million definitely was appropriate. The judge has the responsibility under the law regarding the setting of bail to ensure that the person will appear for their future court dates as well as ensuring safety of the community," Becker said.

Murzynski's criminal history also was a factor in the multimillion-dollar bond, as the judge said that each case for the 24-year-old has become increasingly more violent.

