Two new features at Mishawaka parks to enjoy this summer

You might notice some things you've never seen before when strolling around downtown Mishawaka this summer.

This is a look at the first phase of Ironworks Plaza in Beutter Park, a new beer garden and picnic area right next to the river.

"It includes public restrooms--permanent public restrooms for the first time in Beutter Park. We've not had that there. It also includes a concession area that we can use during concerts or events. So that will add very new amenities to Mishawaka. We're going to have some very cool furnishings there, new lighting features, it's going to be a good place to gather. It's much more of an urban themed park. It will very much accentuate what we have going on and complement all the festivities that we have planned for downtown," said Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood.

This is just one phase of a project that will continue to develop even after this summer.

Just across the St. Joseph river at Battel Park, the Soldiers and Sailors Civil War Monument gets new life after being moved and restored at Veterans Plaza.

"The monument being located here is very visible along the parade route in our historic park, and the thing I like the most about this particular placement of the monument which we moved one-hundred feet over to the west is that it's at the beginning of Liberty Dr., which seems very appropriate to me.

While the Soldiers and Sailors Monument here at Veteran's Plaza is set to be rededicated on Veteran's Day, Mayor Wood says they're planning a reopening for Beutter Park and the Ironworks Plaza for around the 4th of July.

The City of Mishawaka will also replace the time capsule they opened last Veteran's Day the the Soldiers and Sailors monument rededication ceremony.

Here's a little Mishawaka trivia Wood says some folks are asking about. The civil war monument faces east instead of north toward the park entrance because it looks in the direction of the federal government in Washington D.C.