Two injured after motorcycle hits fallen tree

Two people are injured in Cass County after their motorcycles hit a fallen tree.

This happened on the 17000 Block of Marcellus Hwy in Volina Township, Cass County Michigan.

Responding deputies said Jeffrey Brewer, 54 years of age from Marcellus, and his son, Andrew Brewer 16 years of age, were traveling west on Marcellus Highway near Lawrence Road when they struck a large tree that had fallen across the roadway. Jeffrey and Andrew were transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for their injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be factor in the crash but helmets were not used.

Cass County Sheriffs Office were assisted by Wayne Township fire department and Pride Care Ambulance.