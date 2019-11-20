Two injured in three vehicle crash

Two people are injured after a Tuesday night crash in Cass County, Michigan.

Crews were called to the intersection of M205 and Cassopolis Road just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say William Thorley, 65 of Cassopolis, was southbound when another vehicle, driven by Matthew Degraff, 32 of Union, crossed the center line.

Thorley’s vehicle was pushed into a third vehicle before it stopped in the intersection.

Both were transported to Elkhart General Hospital.

Police believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.