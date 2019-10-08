Two injured after crash in Cass County

The Cass County Sheriff's office responded to a personal injury crash on Dailey Road just south of Pokagon Highway in La Grange Township, Cass County, MI.

57-year-old Cheryl Lee Black of the Dowagiac and her passenger 87-year-old James Clay Pease of Dowagiac were traveling eastbound on Pokagon highway when a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Malcolm Everett Willer of Union Pier, failed to yield at the stop sign causing Black to swerve off the road into a ravine striking several large rocks.

Black and James were transported to Borgess Lee in Niles for their injuries.

All involved used Seatbelts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.