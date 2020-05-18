Two firefighters rescued from attic in Lagrange County

Two firefighters with the Topeka Volunteer Fire Department in Lagrange County are recovering, after getting trapped in an attic while putting out a fire over the weekend.

According to a post on its Facebook page, a mayday call went out and crews were able to locate them from below. They pulled the ceiling down and were able to remove them.

One of those firefighters is recovering from his injuries at a hospital in Indianapolis.

The department thanks Johnson Township, Orange Township, Parkview EMS, Lagrange County Sheriff's, and Lagrange County Dispatch for assistance in the emergency.

