Two children with smoke inhalation after Thursday fire in South Bend

Two children suffered smoke inhalation injuries in a house fire.

The South Bend Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of E. Ewing Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday.

They found flames and smoke venting from a basement window.

Everyone that was in the home at the time of the fire was able to get out. The two kids were taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the fire started in the unfinished basement of the house.

The property damage was estimated at about $10,000.

Fire officials are still working to determine the cause.