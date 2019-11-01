Two assistant police chiefs to be named today in Michigan City

The newly-appointed chief of the Michigan City Police Department is expected to announce his two assistant chiefs during a news conference Friday.

Chief Dion Campbell was sworn in as chief on Oct. 29.

The changes come as the department’s former chief and two assistant chiefs resigned earlier in October.

Mayor Ron Meer’s stepson was arrested in early October on drug charges by the LaPorte County Task Force.

Police Chief Mark Swistek and Assistant Chiefs Royce Williams and Kevin Urbanczyk tendered their resignations.

Meer suggested earlier last week that his stepson's arrest was politically motivated.

The news conference naming the two, new assistant chiefs begins at noon Central Standard Time.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

