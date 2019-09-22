Two arrested after high-speed chase in Elkhart County

Two people are in custody following a high-speed pursuit through Elkhart County.

Goshen Police were called to the Meijer gas station in Goshen on Saturday night after receiving a report that there was a stolen car there. Officers found the car and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off.

When the chase came to an end, 26-year-old Ladrew Taylor was arrested for resisting in a vehicle, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Officers say Taylor was the one driving during the pursuit. He was booked into the Elkhart County Jail.

A 16-year-old from Elkhart was also arrested in connection to the incident. The juvenile was taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center for resisting law enforcement, possession of a handgun without a permit, and obliterating identification marks on a handgun.