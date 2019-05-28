Two airlifted following two vehicle crash in LaGrange County

Two people were airlifted to a hospital Saturday after a two-vehicle crash in LaGrange County.

The crash happened at around 10 a.m. on U.S. 20 near State Road 3. According to police, a westbound green Chevrolet Silverado, turned into the path of a red Ford Escape.

The driver of the Escape, Michael Frost, 59, Auburn, was taken to the hospital for fractures and internal injuries. The passenger, Esther Graves, was taken to the hospital for fractures and internal injuries.

Another passenger in the Escape and the driver of the Silverado were taken to the hospital non-life threatening injuries.