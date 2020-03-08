Two St. Joseph County officers pull 93-year-old woman from burning Osceola home

Two St. Joseph County Police Officers are being credited for saving a woman’s life.

Corporal Chris Boling and Corporal Jay Duley responded to a house fire at the 1100 block of Lincolnway West in Osceola just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

A resident told Boling that his 93-year-old mother-in-law was still inside the burning home, bedridden in a first-floor bedroom.

Corporal Boling went to an open front door and yelled inside and could hear the woman asking for help. He attempted to crawl into the house on his stomach, but only made it a few feet beyond the doorway before having to turn back because of the heavy smoke.

But Corporal Boling still didn’t give up.

He got his department-issued gas mask from his car and re-entered the home as flames began to enter the bedroom.

Boling was able to get the woman onto the floor and carefully move her to the front door, where Corporal Duley was waiting to assist. He picked up the woman and carried her to the yard where medics could help her.

“[She] had been inside the burning house for ten minutes before the officer pulled her out,” said resident Marvin Buwa. “in my book she would not have made it without those two county police officers.”

The woman was taken to a local hospital and have since been released.

Both officers were also hospitalized. They were treated for smoke inhalation and escalated carbon dioxide levels… but were back on patrol by 6 a.m. Sunday.

Their supervisor has nominated Corporals Boling and Duley for Commendations for the life-saving efforts.

“When the news seems to be filled with negative news about police officers, it can be easy to forget that we have a small army of officers out here daily working hard to keep our community safe however they can,” said Sheriff Bill Redman.

The Osceola home is expected to be demolished due to structural damage caused by the blaze.