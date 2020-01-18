Two Dowagiac teenagers suffer minor injuries in crash

Police in Cass County are investigating a personal injury crash that left two people hurt.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. Friday night on Peavine Road, near Oak Grove Street, in La Grange Township.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Department, the driver, 19-year-old Terry George III of Dowagiac, was traveling east bound on Peavine Road. The car was unable to negotiate a curve and left the roadway and struck a tree.

The car suffered heavy front end damage and the driver and backseat passenger, a 17-year-old man of Dowagiac, suffered minor injuries.

The driver was transported to Borgess Lee by Life Care EMS, and the passenger was transported to Borgess Lee by personal vehicle. A third passenger was uninjured.

Alcohol and drugs are believed to be a factor in the traffic crash, however the crash remains under investigation.