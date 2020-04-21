Two COVID-19 clinics for Amish community to start Thursday

Two new COVID-19 clinics will open in Elkhart County Thursday, primarily for the Amish community.

With the help of our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, those clinics will be in Millersburg and Nappanee.

The Millersburg location will be at the Clinton Township Fire Department, 500 Carriage Lane. This clinic will be open on Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m.

The Nappanee location will be at 451 N. Main St. This will only be open on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Two other testing sites opened last week in Wakarusa, 207 N. Elkhart St., and another in Middlebury, 206 W. Warren Street.

