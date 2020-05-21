Twin sisters graduate at top of Concord High School

Like many twins, Stephanie and Rachel Rowe are inseparable. When it was time for Concord High School to name their class valedictorian and salutatorian, it was no surprise the sisters took top spots together, separated by one hundredth of a point.

"We thought it was pretty awesome," Stephanie said.

"I knew I would be valedictorian and she would be salutatorian, but we just found out a few days ago," Rachel said. "We went to the school and they gave us a plaque."

'My GPA was rounded to 4.21 and Stephanie's was rounded to a 4.0," Rachel explained.

The twins were involved in numerous extracurriculars, like student council, debate team, NHS, recognition chairs and AP Classes... always together.

They say that's made their twin telepathy even stronger.

"I don't think people who aren't identical twins get it," Stephanie said.

They've leaned on each other a lot in the last few months, after the pandemic cut their senior year short.

The twins are headed to St. Mary's College in the fall-- together-- and both plan to pursue careers in the medical field.

Congrats Stephanie and Rachel!