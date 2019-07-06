Turning a little cooler and drier for Sunday

Some parts of Michiana had some very heavy rain today, but tomorrow is looking much nicer. It will still be muggy, but less humid than the past few days with temps a bit cooler as well. Some models suggesting a slight chance for a shower overnight tonight, and again tomorrow, but most areas stay dry. Cooler, drier air will slowly be working in through the day tomorrow, and it will feel much more refreshing for Sunday night and Monday. Plenty of sunshine to start off the work week, and most of the week looks dry.