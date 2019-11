Thanksgiving Day:

Cloudy with afternoon temperatures near 40.

Strong NW winds range 10-20mph with gusts up to 25mph. A bit of a wind chill will be in effect through the afternoon.

Tonight:

Winds finally begin to die down. Lows in the low 30s with a few breaks in the clouds. Spots of black ice may develop into Friday morning.

Friday:

Calm and dry. Highs in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies.