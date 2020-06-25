Tuition increase fails in tie vote by U-Michigan board

A tuition increase at the University of Michigan has failed in a tie vote by the school’s governing board.

The 4-4 vote Thursday was an unusual public sign of tension among regents and President Mark Schlissel’s administration.

Schlissel had proposed a 1.9% tuition increase at the Ann Arbor and Dearborn campuses and a 3.9% increase in Flint, where enrollment has been sliding.

Denise Ilitch says it’s “plain wrong” to raise tuition when families are facing uncertainty in the midst of a struggling economy and the coronavirus outbreak.

Ilitch says the university could use its multibillion-dollar endowment or other sources of money to support the budget.

