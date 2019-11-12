Tuesday morning's snowfall causes hectic commute for Michiana drivers

Tuesday morning’s snowy conditions caused quite a hectic commute for Michiana drivers.

It was especially bad in Elkhart County where there were reports of black ice and multiple accidents.

Our 16 Morning News Now crew saw many cars and trucks off to the side and stuck in the snow.

And while it was a headache for many in Michiana, Danny Vauhn, an employee at Burger King, enjoyed the first big snow of the year.

"Ever since I was a child, we'd always come out and play in the snow and shovel the snow,” Vauhn said. “We used to just love playing in the snow."

Danny said his main concern about the snow was clearing the sidewalk in front of Burger King for the elderly who come to eat every morning.

