Trying to avoid police, a man hits sheriff vehicle

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In an attempt to avoid the police, a suspect instead ran into a Marshall County Sheriff vehicle.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was trying to stop Jason C. Joseph for a drug dealing offense when the incident occurred in the Plymouth area.
Joseph turned into a parking lot on Michigan Street, trying to evade arrest, but soon collided with a Marshall County Sheriff vehicle.
He was arrested for dealing methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
Joseph was booked into the Marshall County Jail, and cash bond was set at $25,000.