Trying to avoid police, a man hits sheriff vehicle

In an attempt to avoid the police, a suspect instead ran into a Marshall County Sheriff vehicle.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was trying to stop Jason C. Joseph for a drug dealing offense when the incident occurred in the Plymouth area.

Joseph turned into a parking lot on Michigan Street, trying to evade arrest, but soon collided with a Marshall County Sheriff vehicle.

He was arrested for dealing methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.

Joseph was booked into the Marshall County Jail, and cash bond was set at $25,000.

