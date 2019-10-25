Trunk-or-Treat event moved to Monday due to weather

For all those who were planning to go to Newton Park's free Trunk-or-Treat event Saturday, it has been moved to Monday due to weather.

It goes from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

If you have a child with food allergies or another medical condition, these folks want to cater to you.

Organizers are teaming up with local businesses to make this event food-allergy friendly.

"When the kids get here, I mean it's always really exciting because it's Halloween and the kids get to wear their costumes...I mean it's just a fun energy," said Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Kim Mishler.

There will also be a candy graveyard grab where kids can grab one of 10,000 goody filled skulls. This will start at 7:15 p.m.