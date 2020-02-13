Trump to transfer $3.8B from military to fund his wall

The Trump administration is transferring $3.8 billion in recently passed military funding to finance construction of the president's long-sought U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Thursday's move by the Pentagon angered not just Democrats but also GOP defense hawks.

It would transfer money from National Guard units, aircraft procurement and shipbuilding to anti-drug accounts that can finance construction of new wall.

The maneuver was announced in “reprogramming” documents provided to lawmakers and came in for harsh criticism by Rep. Mack Thornberry of Texas, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee.

Democrats slammed the transfers as well, but Trump faced no consequences when making similar transfers last year.

