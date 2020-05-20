Trump threatens funding after Michigan absentee ballot move

President Donald Trump says he wants to hold up coronavirus funding for Michigan, saying erroneously that the state had mailed absentee ballots to millions of voters.

Michigan used federal coronavirus relief funding to mail applications for absentee ballots, not the ballots themselves.

Trump has been vocal in his opposition to voting by mail.

He claims the practice is ripe for fraud even though there is scant evidence of wrongdoing with mail-in votes.

mp says he'll ask aides about holding up the funding, though it's unclear what authority he has to do so.

5/20/2020 9:19:52 AM (GMT -4:00)

