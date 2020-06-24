Trump says 'learn from history' instead of removing statues

As America grapples with racism in its past, President Donald Trump is lining up with those who argue that efforts to remove statues of presidents and other historical figures that offend some people have gone too far.

Trump says he'll issue an executive order to protect monuments that have come under new scrutiny amid civil unrest sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.

The president says the country should learn from its history and warns that it could be repeated if people don't understand it.