Trump retweets, deletes, post naming alleged whistleblower

President Donald Trump retweeted, then deleted, a post that included the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint led to Trump’s impeachment by the House.

Trump retweeted the post just before midnight Friday. But the post had disappeared from Trump’s Twitter feed by Saturday morning.

The White House offered no comment Saturday on the retweet or why it was removed.

Trump has backed efforts to unmask the whistleblower, although doing so could violate whistleblower protection laws.

Trump says he did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine and claims the whistleblower made up the details, but White House and administration officials have corroborated many of the details in the complaint.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.