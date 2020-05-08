Trump offers Biden rapid COVID-19 test to resume travel

President Donald Trump says he's willing to provide Joe Biden, his presumptive Democratic opponent, with a rapid COVID-19 testing system so Biden can return to the campaign trail.

Trump relies on a federal supply of coronavirus tests so that he can maintain a more traditional schedule, while Biden has been isolating at home for nearly two months.

In a telephone interview Friday with “Fox & Friends,” Trump said he would be willing to provide Biden with the same coronavirus tests he uses.

Trump needled Biden for his virtual campaign, saying “I’d love to see him get out of the basement so he can speak."

