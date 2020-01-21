Trump lauds US economy in Davos, says little on climate woes

(AP) - President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he’s led a “spectacular” turnaround of the U.S. economy and urged the world to invest in America.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The 50th annual meeting of the forum will take place in Davos from Jan. 21 until Jan. 24, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Trump addressed the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, hours before his historic impeachment trial was to reconvene in the U.S. Senate in Washington.

Climate change issues are a focus of this year’s gathering of top business and political leaders in the Swiss Alps. In his speech, Trump dismissed as “doom-mongers" those predicting a potential “Armageddon” if the climate crisis isn’t addressed.

“This is not a time for pessimism,” he said. “This is a time for optimism. Fear and doubt is not a good thought process, because this is a time for tremendous hope and joy and optimism and action.”

Greenpeace’s international executive director, Jennifer Morgan, said Trump’s lack of focus on environmental issues will hit him where it hurts - money.

In an interview with The Associated Press at the forum, Morgan said Trump is “living on a different planet because he seems to think the well-being of Americans can continue without taking into account the planetary boundaries.”

Young climate activists, including Greta Thunberg, told leaders at the forum they are not doing enough to deal with the climate emergency.

The four laid out their hopes that their generation has found its voice and has the energy to work with those in power to bring about change.

Thunberg spoke just as Trump arrived. The president pulled the U.S. out of the Paris accord to limit climate change and has traded barbs with Thunberg on social media.

