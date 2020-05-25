Trump demands immediate answer from governor on RNC capacity

President Donald Trump demanded Monday that North Carolina’s Democratic governor sign off “immediately” on allowing the Republican National Convention to move forward in August with full attendance despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump’s tweets Monday about the RNC planned for Charlotte come just two days after the state recorded its largest daily increase in positive cases yet.

Gov. Roy Cooper allowed the state to enter a second phase of gradual reopening Friday with some further loosening of restrictions on hair salons, barbers and restaurants.

But he said the state must continue to closely watch virus trends and has ordered entertainment venues, gyms and bars to remain closed.

5/25/2020 9:28:41 AM (GMT -4:00)

