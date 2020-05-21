Trump declares emergency for flooded Michigan communities

Senior citizens are among the scores of displaced people staying in shelters after flooding overwhelmed two dams, submerged homes and washed out roads in Central Michigan.

Many residents remain cut off from their homes Thursday, even as the floodwaters began to recede.

President Donald Trump meanwhile has signed an emergency declaration authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts in and around hard-hit Midland.

Officials say it could be days before the full scope of damage can be assessed.

No flood-related deaths or injuries have been reported.

5/21/2020 6:39:18 PM (GMT -4:00)