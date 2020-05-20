Trump congratulates daughter Tiffany on finishing law school

FILE - In this April 21, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump, right, with first lady Melania Trump, center, and daughter Tiffany Trump, left, arrive for Easter services at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla. Tiffany, recently graduated from Georgetown Law School. “Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!” President Donald Trump said Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in a congratulatory tweet. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Wed 3:37 PM, May 20, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is celebrating the addition of a lawyer to his immediate family.

Trump has publicly congratulated Tiffany Trump, his youngest daughter, following her recent graduation from Georgetown Law School.

The president tweeted Wednesday: “Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!”

Twenty-six-year-old Tiffany Trump is the president's youngest daughter with second ex-wife, actress Marla Maples.

Georgetown honored its Class of 2020 with weekend video tributes and a virtual ceremony during which degrees were conferred.

 