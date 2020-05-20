Trump congratulates daughter Tiffany on finishing law school

President Donald Trump is celebrating the addition of a lawyer to his immediate family.

Trump has publicly congratulated Tiffany Trump, his youngest daughter, following her recent graduation from Georgetown Law School.

The president tweeted Wednesday: “Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!”

Twenty-six-year-old Tiffany Trump is the president's youngest daughter with second ex-wife, actress Marla Maples.

Georgetown honored its Class of 2020 with weekend video tributes and a virtual ceremony during which degrees were conferred.