Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau announced the move Monday outside his residence, where he is self isolating after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/16/2020 1:51:53 PM (GMT -4:00)