Trucker charged in Indianapolis highway crash killing mom, 2 kids

Prosecutors have filed reckless homicide charges against a semi driver for a highway construction zone crash in Indianapolis that killed a woman and her 18-month-old twin daughters.

Documents filed Thursday by Marion County prosecutors say computer data from the truck driven by 57-year-old Bruce Pollard of Sturgeon, Missouri, show it was going 65 mph and didn't start breaking until it hit the first of several vehicles slowed for the construction zone about noon Sunday.

A police affidavit says another driver told investigators traffic on Interstate 465 was going about 30 mph when the crash happened. The crash killed 29-year-old Alanna Koons of Indianapolis and her daughters, June and Ruby Koons.

Pollard's initial court hearing is set for Thursday afternoon. Court records didn't yet list a defense attorney.

