Truck driver in I-465 crash that killed woman, twin daughters offered plea deal

INDIANAPOLIS (CNN/WNDU) - The truck driver behind a deadly crash on Interstate 465 is getting a plea deal.
Bruce Pollard is being offered a chance to plead guilty but mentally ill.
Pollard was driving his truck in a work zone when he struck a line of vehicles. That crash killed a 29-year-old mother and her 18-month old twin daughters.
The agreement calls for him to plead guilty to three counts of reckless homicide and seven counts of reckless driving. A judge will still have to approve the plea deal.
His trial has been scheduled for this month.