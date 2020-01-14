Truck driver in I-465 crash that killed woman, twin daughters offered plea deal

The truck driver behind a deadly crash on Interstate 465 is getting a plea deal.

Bruce Pollard is being offered a chance to plead guilty but mentally ill.

Pollard was driving his truck in a work zone when he struck a line of vehicles. That crash killed a 29-year-old mother and her 18-month old twin daughters.

The agreement calls for him to plead guilty to three counts of reckless homicide and seven counts of reckless driving. A judge will still have to approve the plea deal.

His trial has been scheduled for this month.

