Tropical Storm Dorian to intensify before making landfall in Florida

In the 5am advisory, issued by the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Dorian has sustained winds of 60 miles per hour and is tracking northwest at 13mph.

Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands will be directly impacted by the storm Wednesday with rainfall totals up to 8-10" and flash flooding. Just two years ago, Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria, a deadly Category 5 storm that is considered the worst natural disaster in recorded history for the island nation.

Heavy rain will fall for an extended period of time in the Bahamas and along the Floridian coast heading into the holiday weekend. Residents should begin preparations for a storm surge and flash flooding. Evacuation orders possible.