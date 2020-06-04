Tropical Depression Cristobal brings heavy rain to Michiana next week

As of 10am CDT June 4th, Tropical Depression Cristobal has maximum sustained winds of 35mph as it moves east-southeast at a pace of 3mph. This slow-moving storm will likely target parts of the Midwest next week with heavy rainfall once it tracks farther north.

From the National Hurricane Center:

Damaging and deadly flooding has been occurring in Central America as extreme rainfall continues through the end of this week.

Widespread life-threatening flash flooding is possible along with mudslides in portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

The Tropical Depression may strengthen over water once it emerges in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. There is a risk of Tropical Storm Force winds of 39–73 mph at the Florida panhandle and in Louisiana. A powerful storm surge is possible, as well.

By Tuesday morning, the storm will be tracking northward through the Mississippi River Valley towards Michiana.