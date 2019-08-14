Tricia Sloma receives broadcast community service award for bus safety series

In an honor Wednesday evening, WNDU received special recognition from the Indiana Broadcasters Association.

16 News Now's Tricia Sloma was on hand at the IBA dinner in Fort Wayne to receive the 2019 Cardinal Community Service Award.

The state broadcasters recognized Tricia and our WNDU team for our commitment to school bus safety with our series of reports "Never Again: Preventing bus stop tragedies."

The Cardinal awards are a symbol of the dedicated service performed by TV and radio stations across Indiana.

Cardinal award winners and their efforts are shared with state lawmakers to remind them of the issues that are important in Hoosier communities.

