Tricia Sloma named 'Indiana Journalist of the Year'

We here at WNDU at extremely proud of one of our colleagues.

Our very own Tricia Sloma has been named 'Indiana Journalist of the Year' by the Society Of Professional Journalists.

Tricia earned the distinction through her hard work on the series of reports called "Never Again: Preventing Bus Stop Tragedies."

She was inspired to help change the law by the tragic deaths of Fulton County siblings Aliva Stahl and Mason and Xzavier Ingle.

The judges said all were worthy candidates for the award but Tricia's work above and beyond her reporting, and the impact on the community put her at the top.

