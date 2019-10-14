Trial starts Tuesday for woman accused in deadly school bus stop crash

The trial will begin Tuesday for a woman accused of hitting four children and killing three of them as they boarded a school bus last October in Fulton County.

Alyssa Shepherd, 24, faces a maximum sentence of 211 1/2 years in prison if she is convicted on all charges.

The crash happened on State Road 25 as the children were crossing the road to get on their bus.

Nine-year-old Alivia Stahl and her six-year-old twin brothers, Mason and Xzavier Ingle, were killed in the crash. Eleven-year-old Maverik Lowe was severely hurt.

The crash caught national attention and prompted legislation to be passed in Indiana in April.

The MAXSTRONG School Bus Safety bill mandates safety changes that include requiring stop arm cameras on buses, no longer allowing children to cross state highways to board a bus and increasing penalties for those who disregard stopped school buses.

