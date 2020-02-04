Trial set for sex offender arrested at Notre Dame swim meet

A trial date has been set for a Marion County man who was arrested at a University of Notre Dame swim meet for taking photos of the athletes.

Seventy-year-old James Renick is a registered sex offender who pleaded guilty to molesting two young boys in Pennsylvania in 1996. As a sex offender, Renick is banned from setting foot on the property of any school.

Renick was also arrested in 2018 at a pool in Geneva, Ohio, for taking pictures of swimmers under the age of 14.

His trial is set to begin on May 13. He will be back in court on April 20.

