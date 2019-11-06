Trial set for driver charged in deadly Buchanan Twp. crash

For the first time, 16 News Now cameras saw Dub Collins inside a Berrien County courtroom Wednesday.

Collins will soon head to trial, charged with four counts of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say the 53-year-old man blew a stop sign on Miller Road in August, T-boning his victims' car in Buchanan Township.

Robert and Melissa Klint, their daughter Landyn and Melissa's brother Kent Williamson were all killed.

In August, Collins' wife talked to 16 News Now over the phone. She was in the car with her husband during the crash. She claimed her husband acted on purpose, angry over news she wanted to split up.

"'Please do not blow the stop sign,'" Heather Collins recounted. "'Please do not blow the stop sign.' ... And I saw a car, and that's the last thing I remember."

After court Wednesday and off camera, Heather Collins told 16 News Now she still has survivor's guilt and is going through with their divorce.

For this crash, Dub Collins is also facing four counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.

If convicted, he could face more than 60 years in prison.

Collins returns to court Dec. 4 for a status conference. His trial is set to begin Dec. 11.

