The suspect in a deadly Michigan City shooting made an appearance in court Thursday.

Sixteen-year-old Hakim Zamir Lamar Qualls allegedly shot 18-year-old Dareon Brown Back on Dec. 18 in the 200 block of Karwick Road. Brown was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In court Thursday, trial was set for Sept. 23, but Qualls will be back in court for his final conference on Sept. 12.