Trial rescheduled for Elkhart woman charged for role in child's death

The trial for an Elkhart woman charged in connection with a child's death has been rescheduled.

Erica Reschke and Brandon Hobbs are both charged in the death of Hobbs' 10-year-old daughter, who died in June of last year.

Investigators say Hobbs brought the girl into a home Reschke was cleaning. They say the 10-year-old ingested meth that Reschke brought to the home.

Her jury trial, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 4, has been pushed back to Jan. 6.

She'll be back in court for a pretrial conference on Dec. 19.

